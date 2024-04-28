Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 257.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.08. 1,251,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

