Core Wealth Management Inc. Has $84.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Core Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,877,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 40.2% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Core Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $84,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. 1,249,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.