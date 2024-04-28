Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Expands By 88.9%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Azrieli Group Stock Performance
AZRGF remained flat at $56.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50. Azrieli Group has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $56.50.
Azrieli Group Company Profile
