Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Expands By 88.9%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

AZRGF remained flat at $56.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50. Azrieli Group has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.