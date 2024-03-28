1,500 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:JXN opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

