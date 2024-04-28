BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as low as $10.06. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 417,431 shares traded.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
