BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as low as $10.06. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 417,431 shares traded.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,808,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 957,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 920,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 831,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

