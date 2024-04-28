Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.79

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.79 and traded as low as $34.24. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 401 shares.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $493.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

