Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.60

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.60 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 34.36 ($0.42). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 35.55 ($0.44), with a volume of 859,665 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Gaming Realms Price Performance

About Gaming Realms

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £104.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,777.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

