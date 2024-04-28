Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $153.81

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.81 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 147.38 ($1.82). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 149.60 ($1.85), with a volume of 2,464,306 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBOX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 190 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BBOX

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,740.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.75. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently 17,500.00%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.