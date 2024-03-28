First Pacific Financial Purchases Shares of 3,131 Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 145.2% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

