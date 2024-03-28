First Pacific Financial Acquires 20,038 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 500,950.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

