Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $583,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Shell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Shell by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Shell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

