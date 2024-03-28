Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

