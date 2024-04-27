Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Nufarm Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.
Nufarm Company Profile
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.
