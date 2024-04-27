Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Shares Up 8.3%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.65. 70,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 96,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Northern Superior Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$104.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45.

Northern Superior Resources Company Profile

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

Further Reading

