BayFirst Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

BayFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

BAFN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.