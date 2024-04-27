WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.99. 457,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 418,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSOE. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 219,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

