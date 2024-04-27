iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.59 and last traded at $31.89. Approximately 45,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 49,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $550.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

