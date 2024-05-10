Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.0 million-$635.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.1 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.610-0.640 EPS.
Shares of ODD stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 476,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,689. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68. Oddity Tech has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
