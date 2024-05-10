Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Posts Earnings Results

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTGGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 48.92% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

NASDAQ:ACTG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 468,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,083. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 20.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $500.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

ACTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

