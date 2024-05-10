Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Global Net Lease Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GNL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 401,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,353. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.73%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -63.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
