Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.0 million-$63.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.2 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.380 EPS.

DH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 2,283,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $623.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.94.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

