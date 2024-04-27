Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a growth of 317.1% from the March 31st total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 25.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 497,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.56% of Allarity Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 188,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,238. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $415.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

