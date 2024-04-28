First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 96,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.78 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
