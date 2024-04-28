Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 101 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,920 shares of company stock worth $45,804,652. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $235.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.74. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $240.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

