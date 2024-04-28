Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the March 31st total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EPWDF opened at $15.17 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

About Electric Power Development

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.