Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the March 31st total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Electric Power Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EPWDF opened at $15.17 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.
About Electric Power Development
