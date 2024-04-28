Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.03.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

