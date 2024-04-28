Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.17 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,247,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Tonix Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 7.02% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.