Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$12.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.61. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26.

Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Articles

