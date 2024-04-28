Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as low as $4.17. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 3,343 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MARPS. TheStreet cut shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.15.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 76.23% and a return on equity of 93.01%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

