BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.65

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.65 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 18.23 ($0.23). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 18.93 ($0.23), with a volume of 145,106 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

