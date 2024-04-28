Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 105,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 676,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

