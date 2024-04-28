Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.33 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 176.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

