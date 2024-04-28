Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Renasant alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RNST

Renasant Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. Renasant has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 89.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,469,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,443,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.