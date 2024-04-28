Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.75

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.75 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 182.60 ($2.26). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 181.90 ($2.25), with a volume of 1,608,026 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,666.67%.

In other news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 212,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.30), for a total value of £395,069.58 ($487,981.20). Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

