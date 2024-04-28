Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.01 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
