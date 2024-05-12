BMO Capital Markets Lowers TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $7.50

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TIXT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.58 million, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.