Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,109 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,613,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Sysco by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Sysco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SYY opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

