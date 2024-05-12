Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.900-9.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $942.8 million-$942.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.4 million. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.900-40.400 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,191.57.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,510.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,287.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,192.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,514.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 724.92% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

