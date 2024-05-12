Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 159,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 678,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after acquiring an additional 108,904 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 414.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,550 shares of company stock valued at $20,384,302 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

