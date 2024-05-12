Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Increases By 500.0%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LEGR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $43.75.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
