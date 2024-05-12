Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Increases By 500.0%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 118.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

