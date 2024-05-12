Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Raised to $9.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GENI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NYSE:GENI opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after buying an additional 5,772,540 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 591.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,827 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $21,961,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

