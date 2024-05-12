Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.64.

Plains GP Price Performance

Plains GP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.46. 1,318,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,520. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Plains GP by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Plains GP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

