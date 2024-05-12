Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $593,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,343 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 21.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $482.29 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $501.20 and a 200-day moving average of $559.54. The company has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.