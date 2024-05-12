Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 2,719 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

