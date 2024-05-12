Citigroup Trims Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price to $10.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.61.

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Fastly has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,050,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $98,317.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,328 shares in the company, valued at $434,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,406,024.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,201 shares of company stock worth $3,160,402. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Fastly by 77.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 339,820 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,732,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 381,845 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,155,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

