Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Revvity by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,339,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVTY stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

