H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSE HRB opened at $53.53 on Friday. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 188.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

