Roth Mkm Lowers Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target to $3.50

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 146.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Fathom Price Performance

Fathom stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. Fathom has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 97,697 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

