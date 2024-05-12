Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prologis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,453,000 after purchasing an additional 92,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 268,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after buying an additional 175,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.12.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

