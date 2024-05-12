Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,190 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,808,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 135,826 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,385,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,915,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,752,000 after purchasing an additional 212,527 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 24.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,383,000 after purchasing an additional 389,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.60. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

